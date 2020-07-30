Facebook beats estimates for quarterly revenue, user growth

Article content continued

Investors were bracing for difficulties in the second quarter, the first period to show the full impact of virus-related lockdowns. Facebook said in April it was seeing signs of stability for sales in the first three weeks of the quarter after a plunge in March.

Revenue growth at Facebook, the world’s second-biggest seller of online ads after Alphabet Inc.’s Google, had been cooling even prior to the pandemic as its business matured, although it still came in at more than 20 per cent throughout 2019.

Alphabet shares were up 1 per cent after posting revenue and profit that beat expectations but failed to smash estimates.

Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in April that Facebook would somewhat control costs this year in response to the pandemic, without “slamming on the brakes” on strategic investments.

Total costs and expenses increased 4 per cent to US$12.7 billion in the second quarter, compared with the US$12.5 billion analysts had forecast.

Net income came in at US$5.2 billion, or US$1.80 per share, in the three months ended June 30. It had been $2.6 billion a year earlier, reflecting a US$2-billion charge related to Facebook’s privacy settlement with the Federal Trade Commission.

Analysts had expected a profit of US$1.39 per share.

