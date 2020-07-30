Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, while serving time at home, can publish book: agreement By

© . Michael Cohen arrives at his Manhattan apartment in New York City



By Karen Freifeld

() – Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer and fixer for Donald Trump, will be allowed to publish a book about the U.S. president before the Nov. 3 election while completing his criminal sentence at home, under an agreement between his lawyers and federal prosecutors filed on Thursday.

Cohen, who was sentenced to a three-year term for campaign finance violations and other crimes but released to home confinement because of the risk of contracting COVID-19, will also not be prohibited from engaging with news organizations or posting on social media.

“There shall be no specific media provision governing” Cohen’s home confinement, the stipulation said.

The agreement requires approval by U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein in Manhattan.