European stocks, U.S. futures dip as earnings roll in

All eyes today will be focused on reports from Apple, Amazon.com and Alphabet and Facebook, which have an unprecedented level of influence in the U.S. stock market after investors bid up the companies during the pandemic-induced recession. Along with Microsoft Corp., they make up 22% of the S,amp;P 500.

“Tonight could be a pivot for markets with four of the big tech companies reporting earnings,” said Berndt Maisch, a senior portfolio manager at Tresides Asset Management. “Their stocks are so super expensive and hence offer very little room for any disappointment. Should they miss the high expectations that could lead to a significant market shake up. We can already see that nervousness within European markets today.”

Also in the backdrop are ongoing worries about the health of the global economy as the pandemic rages in many U.S. states. In Germany, new coronavirus cases have spiked to the highest in about six weeks.

“Markets are nearing their limits without further stimulus and a much stronger recovery,” said Andrew McCaffery, the global CIO of asset management at Fidelity International, citing the failure to get the outbreak under control in some countries. “The third quarter is likely to be much more challenging and markets could see renewed volatility.”

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S,amp;P 500 Index fell 0.9% as of 7:17 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined 1.5%.

Germany’s DAX Index sank 2.8%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index decreased 0.2%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index jumped 0.2%.

The euro decreased 0.3% to $1.1751.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.2% to 105.15 per dollar.

The British pound climbed 0.1% to $1.3015.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped two basis points to 0.56%.

Germany’s 10-year yield sank four basis points to -0.54%.

Britain’s 10-year yield dipped three basis points to 0.085%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.9% to $40.48 a barrel.

Gold weakened 0.9% to $1,953.90 an ounce.

