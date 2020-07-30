Emmys 2020 Will Be Held Virtually, Promises to Offer ‘Unique ‘on Screen’ Moments’

The announcement is made in a letter from this year’s Emmy executive producers sent to key acting nominees, informing them that they won’t be asked ‘to come to the Microsoft Theatre in downtown L.A. on September 20th.’

The 2020 Emmy Awards will go virtual. The announcement is made in a letter from this year’s Emmy executive producers sent to key acting nominees. In the letter, the nominees are asked to prepare themselves to participate in the awards-giving event from home.

“As you’ve probably guessed, we’re not going to be asking you to come to the Microsoft Theatre in downtown L.A. on September 20th,” reads the letter. “This year, it’s still going to be TV industry’s biggest night out… but we’ll come to you!”

“We are assembling a top notch team of technicians, producers and writers to work closely with Jimmy Kimmel and with you and your team, to make sure that we can film with you (and loved ones or whomever else you choose to be with) at your home, or another location of your choice,” the letter continues.

The TV Academy also claims in the letter that they’re “going to make you look fabulous” in addition to “exploring the cutting edge of technology to allow to use good cameras and lighting and look forward to working with you to produce your unique ‘on screen’ moments.”

The letter is signed by the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards’ host and EP Jimmy as well as fellow EPs Reggie Hudlin and Ian Stewart, Guy Carrington and David Jammy from telecast producer Done+Dusted.

ABC and Television Academy then share in a joint statement, “As ABC and the Television Academy continue to formulate plans for the Emmys telecast, producers have taken the proactive step of reaching out to some nominees now to inform them of our intent to deliver a live show that is both celebratory and safe. We look forward to sharing information with you in the weeks ahead, as we solidify our plans for TV’s biggest night.”

The new announcement arrives shortly after the 2020 Primetime Emmys announced its nominations on Tuesday, July 28. “Ozark“, “Watchmen“, “Succession“, “Dead to Me“, “Killing Eve” and “Schitt’s Creek” lead the nominations with three nods apiece.