Juli Clover / :
Emails between Eddy Cue and other Apple execs from 2011, revealed in House hearing, show Apple considered 40% cut of first year digital content subscriptions — Apple once considered taking a 40 percent cut from some subscription apps, according to documents shared today by the House Judiciary Committee (via Bloomberg).
Emails between Eddy Cue and other Apple execs from 2011, revealed in House hearing, show Apple considered 40% cut of first year digital content subscriptions (Juli Clover/)
Juli Clover / :