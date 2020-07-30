Emails between Eddy Cue and other Apple execs from 2011, revealed in House hearing, show Apple considered 40% cut of first year digital content subscriptions (Juli Clover/)

Juli Clover / :

Emails between Eddy Cue and other Apple execs from 2011, revealed in House hearing, show Apple considered 40% cut of first year digital content subscriptions  —  Apple once considered taking a 40 percent cut from some subscription apps, according to documents shared today by the House Judiciary Committee (via Bloomberg).

