Elton John Celebrates 30 Years of Sobriety With Powerful Message

Elton John is celebrating a major milestone. The 73-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to mark 30 years of sobriety.

“Reflecting on the most magical day having celebrated my 30th Sobriety Birthday,” the five-time Grammy winner wrote alongside photos of his sobriety medallion and the gifts he received from his husband David Furnish and their kids Zachary Jackson Levon Furnish-John, 9, and Elijah Joseph Daniel Furnish-John, 7. “So many lovely cards, flowers and chips from my sons, David, friends in the Program, staff at the office and in our homes.”

John then wrote he’s a “truly blessed man.”

“If I hadn’t finally taken the big step of asking for help 30 years ago, I’d be dead,” he continued. “Thank-you from the bottom of my heart to all the people who have inspired and supported me along the way.”

In the comments section, Furnish called him “my hero,” and John’s longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin wrote, “Bravo.”