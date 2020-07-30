Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Show’s Alleged Toxic Environment: I’m ‘Disappointed’ and ‘Sorry’

NBC

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. has also released a new statement in which it talks about ‘several staffing changes’ as executive producer Ed Glavin is reportedly set to exit ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’.

Ellen DeGeneres has finally responded to rumors regarding alleged toxic environment on her talk show “The Ellen DeGeneres Show“. Amid an internal investigation done by WarnerMedia on her popular show following racism, workplace intimidation, and mistreatment allegations, the 62-year-old TV personality shared in an internal memo that she’s “sorry” for what happened and claimed that she had been misrepresented.

“Hey everybody – It’s Ellen. On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness – no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect,” she began saying in the memo, which was obtained by Variety on Thursday, July 30.

She added, “Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.”

Thanking everyone for the show’s success, Ellen said that she took responsibility on everything that happened on the show since “my name is on the show.” Ellen continued, “Alongside Warner Bros, we immediately began an internal investigation and we are taking steps, together, to correct the issues. As we’ve grown exponentially, I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done. Clearly some didn’t. That will now change and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again.”

Later, Ellen defended herself, saying, “I’m also learning that people who work with me and for me are speaking on my behalf and misrepresenting who I am and that has to stop. As someone who was judged and nearly lost everything for just being who I am, I truly understand and have deep compassion for those being looked at differently, or treated unfairly, not equal, or – worse – disregarded. To think that any one of you felt that way is awful to me.”

“It’s been way too long, but we’re finally having conversations about fairness and justice. We all have to be more mindful about the way our words and actions affect others, and I’m glad the issues at our show were brought to my attention,” she went on to say. “I promise to do my part in continuing to push myself and everyone around me to learn and grow. It’s important to me and to Warner Bros. that everyone who has something to say can speak up and feels safe doing so.”

Before concluding her memo, Ellen claimed that she would’ve made this announcement “in person” if not for the COVID-19 pandemic, and apologized to those who didn’t “love working” on her show.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Warner Bros. released a new statement that read, “We have identified several staffing changes, along with appropriate measures to address the issues that have been raised, and are taking the first steps to implement them. Warner Bros. and Ellen DeGeneres are all committed to ensuring a workplace based on respect and inclusion. We are confident this course of action will lead us to the right way forward for the show.”

It is said that EP Ed Glavin is set to exit the show. However, a rep for Warner Bros. declined to comment on his alleged departure.