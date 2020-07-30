Duravit Highlights ADA-Compliant Solutions In Honor of Thirtieth Anniversary of the Americans Disabilities Act

Article content continued

“From milestone moments like the thirtieth anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act to our participation in the National Building Museum’s Making Roomexhibit, which addressed housing for a changing America, we hope to play a role in underscoring the importance of a well-designed space – one that can accommodate anyone’s needs,” says Tim Schroeder, President of Duravit USA. “We hope that our forward-thinking approach in the bathroom will help shed light on the spaces we create and how they can be answered with thoughtful design.”

About Duravit

Founded in 1817 in the heart of Germany’s Black Forest, Duravit is a leading manufacturer of designer bathrooms. Duravit operates in 130 countries worldwide and has been honored with numerous national and international awards for its innovations in design and technology. The company’s collaborations with internationally renowned designers such as Philippe Starck, Phoenix Design, EOOS, Norman Foster and sieger design yield forward-thinking, environmentally conscious and award-winning products that bring the bathroom to life. Duravit USA, Inc. headquarters are based in Duluth, GA. For information on Duravit or to find a local distributor, visit www.duravit.us.

