Drake Bought His ‘Ugly’ Baby Mama A Brand New Face As Birthday Present! (Pics)

Drake is a very generous man. According to new social media reports, Drake bought his baby’s mother, Sophie, a brand new face as a birthday gift.

Sophie had a beautiful body. But her face … well, it left something to be desired. And many on social media refer to her as Drake’s ‘ugly’ baby mama.

But Drake fixed that and Sophie unveiled her new face on IG. She was barely recognizable and much, much prettier.

Check out what the new Sophie looks like:

Here’s what she used to look like:

Drake shared his first pictures on social media of his two-year-old son, Adonis Graham, earlier this year.

The “God’s Plan” hitmaker took to Instagram with an emotional post about missing his family and friends as the coronavirus lockdown restrictions continue to affect billions across the globe.

“What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light,” he captioned a series of pictures of his loved ones, including the curly-haired toddler.

“This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright.”