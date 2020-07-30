DJ Akademiks Reports Meek Mill to Police for Threatening to Violate Him

WENN

The media personality reveals he felt the need to call cops on the ‘Tupac Back’ rapper after the latter, with whom he has been beefing for weeks now, put a ‘green light’ on him.

Meek Mill and DJ Akademiks‘ feud has escalated to the point that the latter felt the need to get police involved. The media personality has revealed that he recently called cops on the rapper after the latter made threats against him.

Speaking to his BFF Tekashi60 a.k.a. 6ix9ine on a Livestream, the entertainment news blogger said, “Just remember that Meek Mill is nothing but a hypocrite.” Citing the Philadelphia rapper’s issues with Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty, he added, “I don’t know if you have issues with 6ix9ine, you clearly don’t wanna address it. You got issues with Nicki’s man, you don’t wanna address him. You got issues with Nicki, you don’t wanna address that.”

“Cool, I get it. Ak is supposed to be the dude who you can get everything off on. I’m just trying to tell you that I’m just not into being bullied,” he insisted. Ak added that once he heard that Meek put a “green light” on him, he informed the police and provided all the receipts they needed.

“If you got some tough n***a s**t that you have to do, keep it that way just stop snitching on yourself. Stop telling the world you’re gonna green light people and just do what you have to do,” he blasted the 33-year-old star. “When you say green lighting, I sent that to the police, I’m gonna be honest with you. Like, ‘Oh yo, I got green lit.’ Wait, Meek Mill just told me in front of the world I’m green lit? OK, here’s the cops. ‘Hey, Meek Mill, that’s his account, that’s his people, he said I’m green lit.’ Are you dumb?”

To put a “green light” on someone is a street’s term which means one is inviting people to violate his/her enemy or worse in the streets.

Meek and Akademiks have been involved in a back-and-forth online since last month. On June 30, the “Ima Boss” spitter attempted to “cancel” the “Everyday Struggle” co-host, tweeting, “Akademiks canceled because he’s a bad police and our culture don’t need them …. he also gassed a lot of beef that got people killed and hurt and never donated a dollar to the culture! We gone holla at you next run champ lol.”

A few days later, the Dream Chasers Records founder sent Ak a threat as posting, “Nah you online!! you just make money off the trenches … next phase is like green light.”