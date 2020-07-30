Home Entertainment DJ Akademiks: I Called The Cops On Meek Mill!!

DJ Akademiks admitted that he called the cops on Meek Mill after the rapper put a “green light” on him.

In the clip, Ak is chilling with known snitch, Tekashi 6ix9ine, where he proudly confesses to giving the cops all the information they needed to investigate Meek.

During their Twitter beef at the beginning of the month, Meek tweeted: “Nah you online!! you just make money off the trenches … next phase is like green light.”

