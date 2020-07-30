DJ Akademiks: I Called The Cops On Meek Mill!!

DJ Akademiks admitted that he called the cops on Meek Mill after the rapper put a “green light” on him.

In the clip, Ak is chilling with known snitch, Tekashi 6ix9ine, where he proudly confesses to giving the cops all the information they needed to investigate Meek.

During their Twitter beef at the beginning of the month, Meek tweeted: “Nah you online!! you just make money off the trenches … next phase is like green light.”

He also claimed Meek is a hypocrite:

“Just remember that Meek Mill is nothing but a hypocrite. I don’t know if you have issues with 6ix9ine, you clearly don’t wanna address it,” he says in the clip. “You got issues with Nicki’s man, you don’t wanna address him. You got issues with Nicki, you don’t wanna address that. Cool, I get it. Ak is supposed to be the dude who you can get everything off on. I’m just trying to tell you that I’m just not into being bullied.”

Meek and Ak have been going back and forth for weeks. Is Ak right about Meek?