DJ Akademiks Calls The Cops On Meek Mill – Tries To Get Meek Incarcerated

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

DJ Akademiks says during a recent live-stream that he went called the police on Meek Mill, when the rapper told him he put a “green light” on him, MTO News has learned.

In a Twitter back-and-forth a few weeks ago, Meek Mill asked that Akademiks stop posting the rapper on Akademiks’ popular Instagram page . Akademiks refused, and that started a defect war with the Philadephia rapper.

