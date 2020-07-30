DJ Akademiks Calls The Cops On Meek Mill – Tries To Get Meek Incarcerated

DJ Akademiks says during a recent live-stream that he went called the police on Meek Mill, when the rapper told him he put a “green light” on him, MTO News has learned.

In a Twitter back-and-forth a few weeks ago, Meek Mill asked that Akademiks stop posting the rapper on Akademiks’ popular Instagram page . Akademiks refused, and that started a defect war with the Philadephia rapper.

Over the course of the last several weeks, things went from bad to worse. Ak referred to Meek as a “hypocrite,” and Meek responded by placing a “green light” on the blogger.

In case you’re not up-to-date on hood terminology, a “green light” means that Meek is basically inviting people to violate Akademiks (or worse) in the streets.

Once he heard that, Ak made sure to get the authorities involved. The blogger told his followers that he’s called the cops on the rapper, and reported Meek’s threat to police.

Meek Mill has had his share of run-ins with the law. The rapper was arrested multiple times – and even spent a year in prison for a probation violation.

It’s not clear what, if anything, the police intend on doing to Meek./