Diginex’s Equos Set To Become First Crypto Exchange Listed in US By Cointelegraph

Diginex’s Equos Set To Become First Crypto Exchange Listed in US
Blockchain-powered financial services company Diginex launched its new Equos digital asset exchange on July 30.
The exchange will initially host crypto asset spot trading, with plans for “perpetual swaps, dated futures, options, and other derivatives products” to soon follow. The platform will support USD and the USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin at launch.
