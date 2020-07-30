Dermott Brereton hits back at Don Scott’s claims the club cheated in the late 1980s and early 1990s

Hawthorn great Dermott Brereton has dismissed claims of salary cap rorting at the club in the 1980s and 1990s, labelling club legend Don Scott “an idiot”.

Earlier this week Scott questioned Hawthorn’s success in that period, an era where they won four flags in six years, and played in seven consecutive grand finals.

Scott, who played 302 games for the club before retiring in 1981, claimed the club was paying wives and girlfriends through bank accounts in Tasmania.

Brereton, who played in five premiership wins for the club, acknowledged the club self-reported minor salary breaches in the early 1990s, but dismissed Scott’s claims of systematic rorting.

“There is no secret bank account down in Tassie,” Brereton told SEN.

“Hawthorn said, ‘Look we paid over in these and these years’ … because the league said, ‘Hey, everybody come clean’ and so everybody did. And there weren’t too many clubs that didn’t come clean, and the reason they didn’t is that they couldn’t afford to pay over, that was Fitzroy, Footscray, St Kilda.

Dermott Brereton in action for Hawthorn. (The Age)

“They were all broke. The teams that actually had a little bit of money paid — and we are talking about $30,000 or $40,000 over. Some of the bigger Melbourne clubs paid considerably more than that.

“But it was known and it has been reported 24 years ago. It was a story then, Don just decided to throw in a little one about a bank account in Tasmania, which no one knows about.

“I was on the board. I have no idea what he is talking about.”

Brereton questioned the timing of Scott’s claims, which come just a month after the passing of club legend John Kennedy Sr.

“Can I say that there is one person Don Scott will bow his head to and say, ‘Yes, Sir,’ and that is John Kennedy Sr,” Brereton said.

Don Scott with the 1978 premiership trophy. (Fairfax Media)

“What do you think about the timing of this statement by Don? It says a bit more about Don. So, unfortunately, we love Don. Don is a different beast.

“We as a club love Donald but Donald suffers from one classic symptom of men in their 70s — he’s an idiot.”