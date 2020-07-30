Denise Richards Claims Brandi Glanville Had Sex With Some of the People on ‘RHOBH’

Instagram

After co-star Teddi Mellencamp confronts her about her alleged hookup with former cast member Brandi, Denise tells others a shocking revelation about Brandi’s sex life.

Denise Richards is dropping a major bombshell in a preview of next week’s episode “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills“. After co-star Teddi Mellencamp confronted her in the Wednesday, July 29 episode about her alleged hookup with former cast member Brandi Glanville, Denise tells others a shocking revelation about Brandi’s sex life.

“I don’t know Brandi Glanville very well. I don’t know you well, either,” Teddi tells Denise in the preview during a sit-down dinner in Rome. That’s when Denise makes a huge revelation, saying, “I will tell you, Brandi said that she’s had sex with some of the people from this group.”

Shocked, Kyle Richards asks, “Someone at this table right now?” To that, Denise simply replies, “Yes.” The ladies look at Lisa Rinna in shock before the clip ends.

This arrives after Brandi told Teddi and Kyle about what Denise allegedly said behind them in last week’s episode. “I just want you guys to be careful with her cause she’s not who she pretends to be,” Brandi, who made headlines after she claimed that she hooked up with Denise while the latter’s still married to Aaron Phypers, said at the time.

“I don’t want to go totally into it, but what you see isn’t what you get,” Brandi insisted as Kyle’s mouth literally dropped in total shock. Turning to Teddi, Brandi added, “She doesn’t like you at all. At all. She’s said horrible things about you. You’re obnoxious. You’ll do anything to be in this group cause you’ve lived under your dad’s shadow all of your life. It’s just like, mean,” referring to Teddi’s rock star dad John Mellencamp.

Brandi also claimed that Denise didn’t like Lisa either. Brandi continued explaining that when Denise was around the cast, “she’s like, ‘Why do they all want to fight me?’ ”