Demystifying ghost kitchens during the pandemic

I’ve been keeping an eye on the mysterious ghost kitchen.

Ghost kitchens, or commissary kitchens that are geared toward delivery, first crossed my path when I heard that former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick had been quietly working on a new venture called CloudKitchens since 2016. Since then, the Los Angeles-based startup has raised $400 million from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign-wealth fund. Other companies like Miami-based Reef Kitchens, New York-based Zuul Kitchens, and even DoorDash have made their way into the industry.

In the middle of a pandemic, which has led to an increased demand for food delivery, I’ve been wondering: Did the coronavirus also bolster the opportunity for ghost kitchens?

Investors from Accel, Battery Ventures, and 500 Startups all believe so. What they didn’t agree on are which ways ghost kitchens would likely be used—for delivery-only brands or as an expansion mechanism for restaurants seeking a low-cost way to reach new customers.

“This has been an oncoming tsunami that’s going to affect the overall restaurant business,” said Scott Tobin, managing partner at Battery Ventures, which has invested in a startup that develops restaurant brands solely for delivery. “It’s been slowly brewing. I think COVID is just going to be an accelerant.”

Last year, investors funneled about $2.9 billion into U.S. ghost kitchen companies, according to data from PitchBook. But over the course of the first quarters of this year, investments merely totaled $426,000. The investment total is not necessarily an indicator of investor sentiment towards ghost kitchens, though. As Binh Tran, 500 Startups venture partner, pointed out, ghost kitchens are capital-intensive due to the real estate associated with the business. So the barrier to entry is much higher than that of software companies, for instance.

Tran said he believes the shift in consumer behavior and need for ghost kitchens is likely here to stay. DoorDash, which opened its first kitchen in Redwood City, Calif. last year, said it’s seen a rise in inquiries from restaurants about its kitchen space, even though it’s already maxed out with six brands there.

Amit Kumar, partner at Accel, agrees. “This rapid wave of adoption is a transformative event for the space, and unlikely to be undone even in a post-Covid world as restaurateurs start leaning into these new revenue streams,” he said. “We’re certainly doubling back to see how this impacts our view on the space and opportunities for investment.”

