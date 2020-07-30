Demi Moore Changed Herself So Many Times to Fit Husbands’ Ideal Women During Past Marriages

WENN

The former Brat Pack member opens up on her journey of learning to love herself during her past marriages to Freddy Moore, Bruce Willis, and Ashton Kutcher.

Demi Moore opened up on marriage as a “process of learning to love yourself.”

The 57-year-old actress has been married three times – firstly to musician Freddy Moore from 1981 to 1985, then to Bruce Willis from 1987 to 2000, and finally to Ashton Kutcher from 2005 to 2013.

Speaking on Sirius XM’s “The Jess Cagle Show“, the “Striptease” star explained how she “changed herself” in each of her marriages.

“I think it’s a process of, you know, not to sound cliche, but it’s really a process of learning to love yourself,” she shared. “Accepting who you are just as you are.”

“For me, I had changed myself so many times over and over to fit what I thought somebody else wanted. It’s that idea that we’re kind of conditioned to work towards being desired, but we’re not supposed to have desires of our own.”

Demi called working through a relationship “commendable” when the pair are “really honouring the love” that brought them together, but insisted, “You can’t do that really without the love and acceptance of yourself.”

The actress speaks openly about her marriages in her memoir “Inside Out“, which is out now.