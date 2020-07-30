Demi Lovato to Make Special Cameo During 2020 Virtual GLAAD Media Awards

WENN/John Rainford

Jennifer Garner, Charli XCX, Kandi Burruss and Ben Platt will also be popping up online during the livestream, while rising RnB artists Chloe and Halle are among the performers.

Pop star Demi Lovato will make her first public appearance as a bride-to-be on Thursday, July 30, as part of the virtual GLAAD Media Awards.

The singer, who became engaged to actor Max Ehrich last week, ends July 24, will be among the celebrities making special cameos during the 31st annual ceremony, which went digital as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Also staging musical performances will be "The Politician" actor Platt, and singer/songwriter Shea Diamond.

Also staging musical performances will be “The Politician” actor Platt, and singer/songwriter Shea Diamond.

Comedians Fortune Feimster and Gina Yashere will serve as co-hosts of the show, during which TV guru Ryan Murphy, Taylor Swift, and “Pose” director Janet Mock will be presented with special awards.

The GLAAD Media Awards will take place at 8pm ET on 30 July on the organisation’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

The prizegiving will then air on America’s Logo network on 3 August.