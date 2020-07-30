Dascha Polanco: Nobody Cares About Latinx Issues w/ Hollywood; Only Black Lives Matter

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Latina actress Dascha Polanco spoke out yesterday about discrimination that Latinos face in Hollywood. According to Dascha, while the world is working to change issues for Black people, it is ignoring issues that the Latinx community is facing.

MTO News obtained Dascha’s tweet:

