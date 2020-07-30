Damon Wayans Jr. to Star in Bounty Hunter Comedy for Peacock

RELATED STORIES

Damon Wayans Jr. is back on the hunt: The Happy Endings and New Girl alum has signed on to play a bounty hunter in a new action comedy for Peacock, according to our sister site .

Wayans Jr. will star in and executive-produce the untitled half-hour series, which has earned a script-to-series commitment from Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new streaming service that just launched earlier this month. Wayans Jr. plays half of a struggling married couple who decide to become bounty hunters. (Casting for the role of Wayans Jr.’s on-screen spouse hasn’t been announced yet.)

The project is a Happy Endings reunion of sorts: That show’s creator David Caspe will serve as an EP here, and the new series is created by former Happy Endings writers Matthew and Daniel Libman. The Happy Endings cast got back together earlier this month for a scripted reunion via Zoom; you can watch the full episode featuring Wayans Jr. and his castmates here.

Wayans Jr. is best known for playing businessman Brad Williams on ABC’s Happy Endings, which wrapped up a three-season run in 2013, and Coach on Fox’s New Girl, which ended in 2018. He also starred with Amber Stevens West in the CBS sitcom Happy Together, which was axed last year after just one season.