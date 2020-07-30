Coronavirus Australia, Melbourne live updates July 31: Victorian death toll rises after deadliest day with 723 new COVID-19 cases; Face masks mandatory in Victoria; 18 cases in NSW, 3 in Queensland; Three charged over Queensland border declarations;

India has registered more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases in the past hours for the first .

The record surge of 52,123 reported cases took the national total to 1,583,792 on Thursday.

The Health Ministry also reported another 775 deaths in the past hours, driving total fatalities up to 34,968.

The number of recoveries from the coronavirus in India has crossed one million.

India has reported the third most coronavirus cases in the world after the United States and Brazil.

The reported deaths from the virus in India, however, mark a far lower fatality rate than in the other two countries.

Health workers take rest in Prayagraj, India. (Source: AP)