Conor McGregor blames ‘hangover’ on loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor has claimed he was “hungover” when he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 back in 2018.

UFC president Dana White confirmed earlier this week that lightweight champion Nurmagomedov would return to the Octagon to face-off with interim title holder Justin Gaethje on October 24.

Nurmagomedov, who last fought back in September when he defeated Dustin Poirier, will be fighting after the loss of his father who had contracted the coronavirus.

Following the announcement of the 31-year-old’s return, UFC commentator Joe Rogan took to Instagram when he declared Gaethje would be Khabib’s “most dangerous challenger.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov (Getty)

Clearly unimpressed with the statement by Rogan, McGregor hit back.

The Irishman commented on the Instagram post: “Chill bro I’d a hangover.”

However, it’s not the first time McGregor has claimed he was drinking during the time of his fight with Nurmagomedov.

“I was drinking all the way through fight week last time (for Nurmagomedov),” McGregor said back in January.

“I just had this venom in me or something. I don’t know why.”