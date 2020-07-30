College Football Star Shot On Video: Accidentally ‘Bumped’ Thug!! (Graphic)

A 20 year old college football star from New York City was shot on Monday, and is now fighting for his life, MTO News has learned.

Here is the video of the shooting – warning it is very graphic

Police arrested Jeffrey Thurston in the shooting that left a college student and former player on the SUNY Buffalo football team critically injured in Queens Monday afternoon.

According to police, 20-year-old football star Malachi Capers accidentally bumped into the suspect inside of a bodega in Queens, and a fight broke out.

The fight spilled outside of the bodega and onto the sidewalk, where police say Jeffrey took out a gun and shot Malachi in the chest.

Malachi was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and is expected to survive.

Malachi was a high school football star at Flushing High School and played a defensive end at SUNY Buffalo. He remains a student there, majoring in psychology, though he has not played football since the 2018 season.

“Malachi was a well-liked member of our football family during his freshman year in 2018 and has remained a friend to many in our program as he has continued his education at Buffalo State after leaving the team due to on-going injury issues,” Buffalo State head football coach Christian Ozolins said in a statement. “We have him in our thoughts as we wish for a speedy and full recovery.”

