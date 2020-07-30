Civil rights icon John Lewis mourned at Atlanta funeral

Former President Barack Obama says the late John Lewis will be a ‘founding father of a fuller, better, fairer America’ as he delivered a stirring eulogy for the civil rights icon and longtime Congressman.

Speaking in front of the American flag-draped casket bearing Lewis’ body at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Thursday, Obama said he owed a great debt to him.

‘Americans like John… liberated all of us. America was built by people like them. America was built by the John Lewis’. He as much as anyone brought this country closer to our highest ideals. Someday when we do finish our long journey to freedom… John Lewis will be a founding father of a fuller, better, fairer America,’ Obama said.

Earlier, former President George W. Bush told mourners at that Americans live in a ‘better and nobler country today’ because of him, while Bill Clinton urged the US to follow in the civil rights icon’s footsteps.

Politicians, dignitaries and other mourners filed into the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Thursday to honor the life and legacy of the longtime Congressman.

Both Bush and Clinton both spoke of Lewis’ humble beginnings on a farm in Troy, Alabama, to becoming a leader of the civil rights movement and ultimately the man known as the ‘conscience of Congress’.

Bush was the first of the three presidents to speak of Lewis, telling mourners: ‘John and I had our disagreements but in the America John Lewis fought for and the America I believe in, differences in opinion are inevitable elements and evidence of democracy in action.

‘We the people, including Congressman and Presidents, can have differing views on how to perfect our union while sharing the conviction that our nation, however flawed, is a good and noble one.

‘We live in a better and nobler country today because of John Lewis and his abiding faith in the power of God, the power of democracy and in the power of love to lift us all to a higher ground.’

Describing Lewis’ character, Bush said: ‘He always thought of others; he always thought of preaching the gospel, in word and in deed, insisting that hate and fear had to be answered with love and hope. John Lewis believed in the Lord, he believed in humanity and he believed in America.’

Former President Bill Clinton praised Lewis’ civil rights efforts of the decades, saying he had an ‘uncanny ability to heal troubled waters’.

‘John Lewis was a walking rebuke to people who thought, ‘Well we ain’t there yet, we’ve been working a long , isn’t it to bag it?’ He kept moving. He hoped for, and imagined, and lived and worked and moved for his beloved community,’ Clinton said.

Barack Obama gave a stirring tribute to civil rights icon John Lewis during his funeral service on Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia

Former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton eulogized John Lewis during his funeral service in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, capping a week of memorial services and tributes to the civil rights pioneer.

Lewis’ casket, which was draped in a US flag, arrived at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Thursday morning ahead of his funeral service

‘He got into a lot of good trouble along the way, but let’s not forget he also developed an absolutely uncanny ability to heal troubled waters. When he could have been angry and determined to cancel his adversaries, he tried to get converts instead. He thought the open hand was better than the clenched fist.

‘It is so fitting on the day of his service, he leaves us our marching orders – keep moving,’ Clinton added, referencing Lewis’ final words that were published posthumously in the New York Times on Thursday.

‘I just loved him. I always will, and I’m so grateful that he stayed true to form: He’s gone off yonder and left us with marching orders,’ Clinton said. ‘I suggest… since he’s close enough to God to keep his eyes on the sparrow and us… we salute, suit up, and march on.’

Lewis died on July 17 at age 80 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. His funeral on Thursday caps a week of services and tributes to the civil rights icon

House Nancy Pelosi also spoke, recalling how Lewis’ body was lying in state at the US Capitol earlier this week, and a double rainbow appeared.

‘There was this double rainbow over the casket,’ she said. ‘He was telling us, ‘I’m home in heaven, I’m home in heaven.’ We always knew he worked on the side of angels, and now he is with them.’

She went on to say Lewis bought his experience fighting for civil rights to Washington.

‘He insisted on the truth in the Congress of the United States,’ she said. ‘When John Lewis served with us, he wanted us to see the civil rights movement and the rest through his eyes.’

‘He wanted us to see how important it was, how important it was to understand the spirit of nonviolence.’

President Trump, who did not visit the late Congressman’s body as it lied in state this week, did not attend the funeral.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and several other members of Congress were among the mourners who took their seats in front of an American flag-draped casket at the historic church where Martin Luther King Jr. once preached.

Before the funeral began, the church bells rang 80 times to signify the number of years Lewis was alive.

George W. Bush, his wife Laura and Bill Clinton were spread out among the mourners inside the church. Hillary Clinton did not attend. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Sen. Kamala Harris, Stacey Abrams and Sen. Cory Booker were among the mourners.

More than an hour before the service was scheduled to begin, dozens of people had already gathered outside the church with many sitting in lawn chairs in front of a large screen just outside waiting to watch the service.

The funeral came on the same day an essay written by Lewis two days before his death was published in the New York Times that said he was inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement and that protesters had filled him with hope for the future.

His funeral follows a week of memorial services.

The coffin bearing his body was escorted across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma on Sunday, decades after his ‘Bloody Sunday’ beating there drew a national spotlight to the struggle for racial equality.

On Monday, his casket was taken to the US Capitol in Washington where it lay in state through Tuesday.

He spent more than three decades in Congress and his district included most of Atlanta.

Former President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush were among the mourners at the funeral service on Thursday

Former President Bill Clinton clapped along with other mourners as they celebrated Lewis’ life on Thursday. His wife Hillary Clinton was absent from the funeral

Former President Barack Obama is scheduled to give the eulogy for Lewis who died on July 17 at age 80 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush are also slated to speak

The casket was placed at the front of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Thursday ahead of his funeral service

Family members arrive for the service of late Senator and Civil Rights leader John Lewis

Shortly before he died, Lewis wrote an essay for and asked that it be published on the day of his funeral.

In the essay, Lewis called on the nation to come together for justice and equality.

‘When historians pick up their pens to write the story of the 21st century, let them say that it was your generation who laid down the heavy burdens of hate at last and that peace finally triumphed over violence, aggression and war,’ Lewis wrote.

‘So I say to you, walk with the wind, brothers and sisters, and let the spirit of peace and the power of everlasting love be your guide.’

He also recalled the teachings of King: ‘He said we are all complicit when we tolerate injustice,’ Lewis wrote. ‘He said it is not enough to say it will get better by and by. He said each of us has a moral obligation to stand up, speak up and speak out.

‘Though I may not be here with you, I urge you to answer the highest calling of your heart and stand up for what you truly believe,’ Lewis added.

‘In my life I have done all I can to demonstrate that the way of peace, the way of love and nonviolence is the more excellent way. Now it is your turn to let freedom ring.’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is seated for the funeral service of John Lewis on Thursday

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and her husband Derek were among those in attendance during Lewis’ funeral service

Members of Congress socially distanced from each other during the funeral service and all wore masks

Former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin, left, speaks with State Sen. Nikema Williams ahead of the funeral service

The arc of Lewis’ legacy of activism will once again be tied to Ebenezer’s former pastor Martin Luther King Jr., whose sermons Lewis discovered while scanning the radio dial as a 15-year-old boy growing up in then-segregated Alabama.

King continued to inspire Lewis’ civil rights work for the next 65 years as he fought segregation during sometimes bloody marches, Greyhound bus ‘Freedom Rides’ across the South and later during his long tenure in the U.S. Congress.

When Lewis was 15, he had heard King’s sermons on WRMA, a radio station in Montgomery, Alabama, he recalled in an interview for the Southern Oral History Program.

‘Later I saw him on many occasions in Nashville while I was in school between 1958 and ´61,’ Lewis said. ‘In a sense, he was my leader.’

King was ‘the person who, more than any other, continued to influence my life, who made me who I was,’ Lewis wrote in his 1998 autobiography ‘Walking with the Wind.’

By the summer of 1963, Lewis was addressing thousands of people during the March on Washington, speaking shortly before King gave his ‘I Have a Dream’ speech. He spoke then about black people beaten by police and jailed – themes that resonate vividly in today’s times.

‘My friends, let us not forget that we are involved in a serious social revolution,’ Lewis told the huge crowd on the Washington Mall.

‘To those who have said, ‘Be patient and wait’, we have long said that we cannot be patient,’ he added. ‘We do not want our freedom gradually, but we want to be free now! We are tired. We are tired of being beaten by policemen. We are tired of seeing our people locked up in jail over and over again.’

In 1965, Lewis was beaten by Alabama state troopers in the city of Selma in what became known as ‘Bloody Sunday.’

People watch outside of Ebenezer Baptist Church as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addresses the memorial service of late Congressman John Lewis in Atlanta

A large crowd gathered outside of Ebenezer Baptist Church to watch Lewis’ service on a large screen

More than an hour before the service was scheduled to begin, dozens of people had already gathered outside the church with many sitting in lawn chairs in front of a large screen just outside waiting to watch the service

Patrice Houston and Isaac Ferguson Dillard stand with others gathered outside of the church ahead of the funeral service