Chrissy Teigen Just Debuted the Haircut of the Summer

Chrissy Teigen‘s hair is “short again.”

The model and Chrissy’s Court star took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, July 29, to show off her new ‘do. Teigen had previously been rocking long locks, but it seems as though she decided to chop them off amid the hot summer months. In her social media post, the 34-year-old tagged her hairstylist, Irinel de León, who helped to transform her hair into a gorgeous lob.

The celeb hairstylist also posted Teigen’s new hairdo to her Instagram, writing, “We went short @chrissyteigen.” Teigen, who shares two kids with husband John Legend, previously showed off a similar hairstyle at the 2020 Grammys back in January. For the event, the Lip Sync Battle host paired her long lob ‘do with a bright orange Yanina Couture gown.

With this return to the lob, Teigen joins a number of stars who have been transforming their hair at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.