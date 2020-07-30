Chiefs Super Bowl star Damien Williams opts out of 2020 NFL season

Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams has opted out of playing in the 2020 NFL season scheduled to occur amid the worsening coronavirus pandemic.
The Chiefs confirmed the news via social media, and general manager Brett Veach offered his support of Williams’ decision:
The 28-year-old ball-carrier earned 104 yards on 17 attempts in K.C.’s Super Bowl LIV victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Williams caught the go-ahead touchdown pass from Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes with 2:44 remaining, and he then iced the game away with a 38-yard touchdown run with 1:12 left on the clock.
The Chiefs selected LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire with the No. 32 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Kansas City guard and medical school graduate Laurent Duvernay-Tardif became the first NFL player to accept an opt-out last Friday: