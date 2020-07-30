Chiefs Super Bowl star Damien Williams opts out of 2020 NFL season

The 28-year-old ball-carrier earned 104 yards on 17 attempts in K.C.’s Super Bowl LIV victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Williams caught the go-ahead touchdown pass from Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes with 2:44 remaining, and he then iced the game away with a 38-yard touchdown run with 1:12 left on the clock.

The Chiefs selected LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire with the No. 32 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Kansas City guard and medical school graduate Laurent Duvernay-Tardif became the first NFL player to accept an opt-out last Friday: