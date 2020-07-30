Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson: I Took Viagra Before Every NFL Game!!

Former NFL Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson has confessed to taking Viagra before almost every game in his career.

“I took viagra before every game & people thought they’d stop me, if my stat line was bad i wasn’t covered, the pass was just incomplete 💭” he tweeted.

