Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson: I Took Viagra Before Every NFL Game!!

Former NFL Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson has confessed to taking Viagra before almost every game in his career.

“I took viagra before every game & people thought they’d stop me, if my stat line was bad i wasn’t covered, the pass was just incomplete 💭” he tweeted.

A fan then asked if he was kidding: “No it wasn’t a joke, I really took viagra before games, the increase in blood flow made me unbelievable [sic] explosive in & out of my routes,” he responded.

Viagra contains the drug, Sildenafil.

According to SB Nation, a 2006 study found that Sildenafil vastly improved the aerobic output of athletes during acute hypoxia (the body being starved of oxygen). It also determined that performance was drastically increased among cyclists who took Sildenafil at altitude, compared with those who didn’t.

Sildenafil is not a banned drug.

Should Viagra be allowed if it gives players an edge?