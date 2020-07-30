Celebrities Shower Love as Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Welcome a Baby Boy

Ace cricketer Hardik Pandya and his girlfriend Natasa Stankovic got married in quarantine, the couple even had a baby shower soon after. Today, Hardik took to Instagram to reveal that they have been blessed with a baby boy. The couple recently even had a pregnancy shoot and looked divine in each other’s company. As soon as the news was broken by Hardik several cricketers and celebrities started showering their love on the couple and their new born.

Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar, Sanya Mirza, Guru Randhawa, Jassie Gill, Suresh Raina and several others dropped in their lovely comments for the baby boy and the couple.

Check out all the wishes below. We too congratulate Hardik and Natasha for their little one!