CD Projekt Red Squashes Rumor About A Beta For The Game

There will not be a beta for Cyberpunk 2077, and emails saying there will be are fake, according to a tweet from CD Projekt Red on Thursday, July 30.

“If you recently received an email claiming to be granting you beta access to Cyberpunk 2077, it’s not from us. Unfortunately, there have been more of these being sent out over the past few weeks. When we contact you via email, it’ll always come from @ cdprojektred com address,” the company said.

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the year’s most highly anticipated releases, so it makes sense that scammers would use that anticipation to try and extract personal information from players.

When asked if there was going to be a beta in the future, CD Projekt Red said, “We do not have plans for that. Sorry!”

The company also tweeted to content creators about the scam.

“Same goes for content creators. We always reach out directly from @ cdprojektred com domain. If you are being contacted by a third party claiming to be working with us (an ad agency, for example), you can assume it’s not genuine,” the company said.

Cyberpunk 2077, an open-world RPG set in a dystopian world, has been in development since at least 2012 when it was first announced as a follow-up to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The company said it’s the most ambitious title it has ever worked on.

The game was originally supposed to be released in April of this year but was postponed to September before seeing another delay. The newest release date is November 19.

“The quests, the cutscenes, the skill and items; all the adventures Night City has to offer — it’s all there,” the studio wrote. “But with such an abundance of content and complex systems interweaving with each other, we need to properly go through everything, balance game mechanics and fix a lot of bugs. A huge world means a huge number of things to iron out and we will spend the additional time doing exactly that,” the company said last month when it announced the latest delay.

The company also said it is planning a second episode of Night City Wire, a digital news broadcast about the game “in just a few weeks.”

