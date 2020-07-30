Car dealership Pendragon to lay off 1,800 workers, shut loss-making stores By

© .



() – British auto retailer Pendragon Plc (L:) said on Thursday it would slash 1,800 jobs and close 15 loss-making stores, as the coronavirus crisis continues to hammer demand for cars.

“The impact of Covid-19 has accelerated a review of the Group’s future operating model… the Board has taken the decision to introduce a more efficient operating model with fewer stores and leaner support functions,” the company said.

The planned changes, which follow a review that was commenced before the pandemic, will cut annual costs by about 35 million pounds ($45.47 million), Pendragon said.

The company’s move comes after rival Lookers (L:) set out plans last month to lay off 1,500 employees and shut 12 more sites.

British car production fell by more than an annual 40% in the first half of the year to its lowest level since 1954, according to an industry body.