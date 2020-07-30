Canada’s Trudeau defends WE Charity deal in Parliament testimony

“WE Charity received no preferential treatment — not from me, not from anyone else,” Trudeau said in the appearance before the House of Commons finance committee, unusual for a sitting prime minister.

The Liberal leader has apologized for his failure to recuse himself from discussions on the deal. He’s trying to quiet the burgeoning ethics scandal that has cast a pall over his minority government, drawn his third ethics investigation as prime minister and fueled calls that he and his finance minister resign.

But that could prove tough. Since Trudeau announced in June that Toronto-based WE Charity would administer the program, a steady stream of revelations in the press and in parliamentary testimony have only led to more questions.

The agreement, for which there was no competitive bidding process, garnered negative attention immediately. Trudeau has spoken at several WE Charity events, including its annual WE Day youth empowerment rallies. His wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, is a WE “ambassador.”

Amid the swirling controversy, the agreement was dissolved, and the federal government said the program would be run by public servants instead. Canada’s independent ethics watchdog launched the probe of Trudeau.

Then media reports and testimony revealed that the charity and its for-profit arm had paid Trudeau’s mother, Margaret, and his brother Alexandre more than $220,000 to appear and speak at its events from 2016 to 2020, and covered more than $150,000 in their expenses.

Trudeau and finance minister Bill Morneau, whose family has its own ties to the charity, apologized for failing to recuse themselves from the cabinet discussions. But that hasn’t been enough to tamp down the controversy.

During Morneau’s turn in the hot seat last week, the finance minister told the committee that he had that morning cut a check to WE Charity for more than $30,000 in travel expenses incurred in 2017 when he and members of his family traveled with the organization to Kenya and Ecuador.

Morneau, who is also being investigated by the ethics watchdog, said he had realized only that week that he had not paid those expenses. He insisted it was always his intention “to pay the full costs of the trips” and offered another apology.

But WE Charity said the trips had been “complimentary.” In a news release, the organization said it occasionally invites potential donors on trips to see its work up close, and extended invites to Morneau and his wife because they were well-known philanthropists.

The government has offered inconsistent information about the youth grant program, and questions about its origins remain. The government said in June that WE Charity would be paid $14 million to run the program, which would help students who were having trouble finding summer jobs during the coronavirus outbreak by paying them to volunteer in their communities. Later, news reports and testimony revealed that the agreement was with the WE Charity Foundation, an entity the charity says manages “legal liability,” and that it stood to receive up to $32 million.

Trudeau has insisted that the charity was chosen on the advice of the nonpartisan public service, which indicated it was the best and only one for the job — a claim that others in the charity sector have challenged.

After a senior public servant testified that WE Charity had sent proposals for youth-related programs to cabinet ministers’ offices in April, before the program was announced, opposition lawmakers wondered whether political staffers put their thumbs on the scale.

WE Charity’s co-founders, brothers Craig and Marc Kielburger, defended themselves before the committee on Tuesday. Craig said neither he nor his brother had ever socialized with the Trudeau family, that the civil service initiated the program and that there was “no financial benefit” for the charity.

“WE Charity agreed to implement the Canada Student Service Grant not to be helped by government, but to help government and to help young people across Canada,” Craig Kielburger said during an often-adversarial four-hour hearing.

Trudeau, who campaigned on promises to bring “sunny ways” and transparency to government before he was elected prime minister in 2015, was rapped twice by the ethics watchdog for contravening conflict-of-interest laws during his first mandate. His Liberals lost their majority in the October election; he now leads a minority government.

The Kielburgers founded WE Charity as Free the Children in 1995. Its finances, real estate empire and governance model have come under scrutiny amid the controversy, prompting several sponsors to sever ties and raising questions about whether the federal government did its due diligence.

Michelle Douglas, a human rights activist who chaired the charity’s Canadian board of directors, testified this week that the charity’s executives refused her request to show the board financial documents that justified laying off hundreds of workers. She said she was asked to resign in March and did.

Douglas said she had raised concerns about the WE Charity Foundation. She said it was the board’s understanding that guests at WE Days were not paid.