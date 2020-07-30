Buffett’s Berkshire boosts its stake in Bank of America to 11.8% By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
2/2

© . Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, pauses while playing bridge as part of the company annual meeting weekend in Omaha

2/2

() – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc (N:) said on Thursday it has bought another $522 million of stock in Bank of America Corp (N:), boosting its already large stake in the second-largest U.S. bank by assets.

Berkshire bought about 21.2 million Bank of America shares from July 28 to 30, according to a regulatory filing.

Following those purchases, Berkshire owned a total of 1.02 billion shares in Bank of America which roughly represents an 11.8% stake in the company.

Berkshire has spent more than $1.7 billion on 71.5 million Bank of America shares since July 20, including the latest purchases, according to regulatory filings.

Berkshire began in Bank of America in 2011, a time many investors worried about the bank’s capital needs, when it acquired $5 billion of preferred stock plus warrants to buy 700 million common shares.

By the end of March, Bank of America had become Berkshire’s second-largest common stock investment, trailing only Apple Inc (O:). Berkshire also invests in several other banks.

The latest purchases help Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire reduce its cash pile, which totaled $137.2 billion at the end of March.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR