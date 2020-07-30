Britney Spears’ Fans Are Concerned Over Her Mental Health Following Bizzare ‘Pink Planet’ Post

Instagram

Fans express concern in their reaction to the bizarre Instagram post as one of the ‘Toxic’ singer’s followers writes in the comment section, ‘i feel like every post is cryptic code for something….’

Is she okay? Britney Spears has once again sparked concerns over her mental health after she recently took to her Instagram account to post a cryptic post about “the PINK PLANET” that successfully raised people’s eyebrows.

Along with a picture of a planet that she shared on Wednesday, July 29, the “Oops! …I Did It Again” singer introduced her followers to “the PINK PLANET …. aka GJ 504b.” Detailing the planet, the 38-year-old said that it’s a planet that is “made of pink gas !!!!!”

“It’s even four times more massive than Jupiter !!!!! Can I just go here already,” she added.

<br />

Fans unsurprisingly expressed concern in their reaction to the bizarre post. “i feel like every post is cryptic code for something…,” someone wrote in the comment section. “Finding out what’s up with Britney is like finding out who’s A on PLL,” another fan said with one other asking, “are you ok britney.”

A fan thought that Britney might hint at something considering she has been talking about pink. “She keeps posting about pink. There has to be symbology about pink she wants us to know,” the person reacted. Meanwhile, someone told the Pop icon that “it’s called Chromatica – come with us!!”

Britney is currently fighting to free herself from the conservatorship that has been hanging over her since a 2008 meltdown led to her father being put in charge of her financial and personal affairs. Earlier this month, the “Toxic” singer was seen in public for the first time amid the viral #FreeBritney campaign.

In the picture, which was taken after she skipped the court hearing for her conservatorship, featured the pop star seen sitting in the passenger seat of a white Mercedes-Benz SUV in her Los Angeles, California neighborhood of Westlake. She was wearing white-rimmed sunglasses while keeping her head down. She sported bangs and had her blonde hair up. She was accompanied by a male driver.

Britney has been making headlines ahead of her conservatorship hearing as she sparked concern over her mental health after she posted bizarre videos of her dancing and packing back and forth on Instagram. Believing that she was held against her will by her conservatorship, fans demanded for her freedom with the campaign.