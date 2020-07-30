Brielle Biermann’s Fans Want Her to Reunite With Ex Michael Kopech After Vanessa Morgan Split

Instagram

The ‘Don’t Be Tardy…’ star’s social media followers troll her about taking the MLB star back after he filed for divorce from the pregnant ‘Riverdale’ actress.

Brielle Biermann is suddenly linked to Michael Kopech again, but this time not on her own account. The reality TV star has been trolled by her fans about taking her ex-boyfriend back following his split from his pregnant wife Vanessa Morgan.

On Tuesday, July 28, the 23-year-old posted on Instagram a picture of her sitting behind the wheel of a black car while she looked out of the window. He stared off the camera while pouting her lips. While the photo offers a glimpse of her stunning looks, it was her caption that enticed people to comment as she wrote, “looking for my shotgun rider.”

<br />

Seeing the caption as a sort of invitation, some of her fans quickly offered themselves to be her companion. However, some others reminded the daughter of Kim Zolciak-Biermann that her ex Michael is single now, in case she’s looking for a chance to get back together with him.

“I hear Micheal Kopech (sic) is available…,” one person teased. Another urged the socialite, “Go pick up Michael. He’s divorced.” A third user told her, “Yo go get Mikey back!” One other added, “Kopech is single now. You can be step momma.”

Some others, meanwhile, targeted Michael as one of them wrote, “LOL at Kopech regretting leaving u rn.” Another trolled the Chicago White Sox player, “Mike picked the wrong girl,” wile someone else added, “Poor mike. He wishes.”

News of Michael’s divorce from his wife Vanessa broke earlier this week, just two days after she announced her pregnancy. It was reported that the athlete filed for divorce on Sunday, July 19 in Morris County in northeast Texas, less than a year after they tied the knot on January 4. A spokeswoman for Vanessa later confirmed that the 24-year-old hunk is the father of the “Riverdale” actress’ unborn baby.

Brielle and Michael’s relationship itself ended in March 2018 after they dated for two years. In a February 2019 interview with TooFab, she explained why they broke up, “It was more of him wanting to take a break, and he wanted me to wait on him. And I was like, ‘I’m not gonna wait on you, dude. You clearly wanna go f**k around. You think I’m stupid? I’m not stupid. I’m not gonna be waiting for you to return. I have a life, too.’ He was like, ‘In a year, we can date.’ I was like, ‘Are you insane? No.’ ”

Following her split from Michael, the “Don’t Be Tardy…” star was briefly rumored to be romantically linked to baseball pitcher Justin Hooper in 2019, but she has since declared that she is “single.”