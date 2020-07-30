Brian Dozier calls Padres dishonest after ‘debacle’ of not making team

Brian Dozier never played a regular-season game for the Padres, but the veteran second baseman still holds a grudge against the franchise.

Dozier expected to crack the club’s Opening Day roster after signing with San Diego in the offseason. He was instead cut during summer camp and signed to a minor league contract by the Mets.

It seems he won’t soon forget his short stint with the Padres, because he feels the organization tricked him.

“I’m a big transparency guy,” Dozier said (per Fox Sports and the San Diego Union-Tribune). “I like people to be honest with me. That wasn’t the case over there. I had to get out of there. I’ll leave it at that.”

Padres manager Jayce Tingler told reporters he doesn’t know why Dozier feels the way he does.

“We pride ourselves (on) being transparent, (on) being honest. We wish him nothing the but best of luck over there. . . . I can’t speak for the way he feels,” Tingler said, per the Union-Tribune.

Dozier, 33, is eight home runs away from 200 in his career, a significant mark for a middle infielder. He also has more than 100 career stolen bases.

As his speed and on-base skills have waned, though, his ability to make a difference with an MLB team has shrunk. He spent the second half of last season with the World Series champion Nationals in a reserve role and figures to be a role player moving forward.

Still, Dozier has hopes of being an MLB regular and apparently believes San Diego misrepresented his opportunity to make its roster.

Dozier got his first start of the year Thursday with the Mets.