Brendan Gleeson’s Donald Trump in First Teaser Receives Mixed Reactions

“The Comey Rule” has treated fans to its first sneak peek at the upcoming Showtime limited series. Coming in the form of a teaser, it features a better look at Brendan Gleeson‘s “less cartoonish” take on President Donald Trump.

The video, which was released on Wednesday, July 29, opens with Gleeson’s Trump walking inside the White House. Later, he can be seen having a conversation over a dinner with former FBI director James Comey, who is played by Jeff Daniels.

Somewhere in the teaser, the pair are seen standing before reporters. While shaking Comey’s hand, Gleeson’s Trump whispers on his rival’s ear, “Really looking forward to working with you. Let’s take a picture.”

To portray Trump, Gleeson sports prosthetics which perfectly hides his face. Amazed by his take on POTUS, one fan reacts, “Brendan Gleeson is going to be brilliant.

However, someone else notes that Gleeson’s voice impersonation is less spot-on compared to the visual. “The look of Trump is pretty good here but I feel the voice is a bit off and feels rougher than in real life,” the person comments. “It made me think of Christian Bale‘s voice for Batman.”

Echoing the sentiment, one person says, “Gleeson’s probably gonna nail it but the voice is almost too butch. He needs to be more whiny.”

The two-part series, which reportedly costs $40 million, follows the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails and potential Russian involvement in the election. It also depicts Comey’s personality clash with the new president.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, writer Billy Ray shared the show wanted to make Gleeson’s interpretation of Trump “less cartoonish.” He explained, “Everywhere that we could, we dialled it down.”

“We made the contrast between the bags under his eyes and the orange skin softer than it actually is. We made the hair a little less cartoonish than it actually is. We made the suits fit a little bit better. We went out of our way to play fair because we felt we owed that to the public. We are not here to ridicule anybody,” he added.

“The Comey Rule” is set to debut on September 27 on Showtime.