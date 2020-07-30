‘Black-ish’ Star Marsai Martin Lands Hosting Duty for Quibi’s ‘Tiny Talk Show’

Instagram

Aside from fronting the new series, the Diane Johnson on the ABC sitcom will also serve as an executive producer under her Genius Entertainment production company.

Teenage “Black-ish” star Marsai Martin is set to host the new Quibi series “Tiny Talk Show“.

According to , the series will feature intimate and revealing sit downs and is executive produced by Martin under her Genius Entertainment production company.

Martin, who stars as Diane Johnson on the hit comedy, made history last year (19) as the youngest person to serve as an executive producer on a major Hollywood film with “Little“, which she also starred in.

The 15-year-old actress also has an overall deal with bosses at Universal Pictures.