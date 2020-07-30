Bitcoin Held by Exchanges Drops to 2019 Bull-Run Levels, Demand Rising By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin Held by Exchanges Drops to 2019 Bull-Run Levels, Demand Rising
As July comes to a close, the amount of (BTC) held by major cryptocurrency exchanges has reached its lowest level since late May 2019. At that time, Bitcoin’s price was around $8,000 before continuing toward its 2019 high of $12,967 on July 11, 2019.
The Bitcoin balance held by major exchanges has been dropping significantly since mid-March 2020 following the Black Thursday crash on March 12 and subsequent recovery.
