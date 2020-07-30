Bihar Police Officials get hold of Sushant Singh Rajput’s financial statement

Sushant Singh Rajput’s investigation took a new twist when the late actor’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty. The FIR had some serious claims against the actress. Soon after, a four member team from the Bihar Police took off to Mumbai to carry forward their investigation.
The police officials were spotted in the city today at a branch of a bank where late Sushant Singh Rajput had an account. They wanted to get a detailed account of the actor’s transactions as with the FIR, Singh has claimed that a total of Rs. 15 crore from Sushant’s account have been transferred to accounts that had nothing to do with him.
Scroll below to see the pictures.
Bihar Police Official
Bihar Police Official
Bihar Police Official
Bihar Police Official
Bihar Police Official
Bihar Police Official
Recommended for You