Bihar Police Officials get hold of Sushant Singh Rajput’s financial statement

Sushant Singh Rajput’s investigation took a new twist when the late actor’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty. The FIR had some serious claims against the actress. Soon after, a four member team from the Bihar Police took off to Mumbai to carry forward their investigation.

The police officials were spotted in the city today at a branch of a bank where late Sushant Singh Rajput had an account. They wanted to get a detailed account of the actor’s transactions as with the FIR, Singh has claimed that a total of Rs. 15 crore from Sushant’s account have been transferred to accounts that had nothing to do with him.

Scroll below to see the pictures.