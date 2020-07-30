Best Screen Protectors for Google Pixel 3 in 2020

Best

Screen Protectors for Google Pixel 3

Android Central

2020

That’s a beautiful display you’ve got on your Google Pixel 3. It’d be a shame if something were to… happen to it. That’s why a screen protector is not just a good idea; it’s an excellent investment. Protect your Pixel 3’s screen from harm with these protectors.

Do you go with tempered glass or film?

Because every phone just needs to have curved glass edges along with the display these days, this makes it pretty tricky for screen protector brands. Your choice also comes down to whether you want a tempered glass or a plastic film screen protector.

Tempered glass offers the most durable resistance against drops and other damage. But the coverage is limited to the flat portion of the display, meaning you’ll need to precisely install to avoid any unsightly lifted edges. amFilm’s protectors are very popular and offer great value for a tempered glass solution. Its been one of our favorite brands for years.

Film screen protectors are better for protecting your phone in your pocket from scratches from coins or keys but don’t offer substantial protection from drops. They’re ultra-thin and pair nicely with a case. We’ll recommend the IQ Shield screen protectors, which features precise cutouts for the speaker grilles and cameras at a pretty great value.