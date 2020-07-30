Best Bluetooth Speakers 2020: Great sounding portable speakers

A Bluetooth speaker is the best way to play your favorite music when you’re swimming in the pool or out on a camping trip with friends. Bluetooth speakers are compatible with practically every mobile device around, and will make sure that as long as your phone, tablet, or laptop is around, your music will be loud! There are so many options available, though it can be difficult to choose the best Bluetooth speaker for your needs. Thankfully, we’ve done the research and have identified what we feel are the best Bluetooth speakers for a variety of use cases. Hopefully, your Bluetooth speaker is on this list! If not, it’s time to buy one! Best Bluetooth Speakers of 2020 at a glance Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 — Best Overall: Balances sound, portability, and durability JBL Charge 4 — Upgrade Pick: Better sound and battery life Anker Soundcore 2 — Best Battery Life: Rated for full 24 hours of battery life Tribit MaxSound Plus — Best Value: Great battery life, great sound, and a great price Marshall Stanmore II — Best Premium: Premium style, premium sound… premium price Bose SoundLink Revolve+ — Best sound in a portable, rugged Bluetooth speaker V-Moda Remix — Best looking speaker in a rugged case Sony SRS-XB12 — Best great grab and go speaker Bose SoundLink Micro — Best speaker that attaches to your bike Tronsmart Force — Best Rugged Speaker: Can withstand a four-story drop! What are the best Bluetooth speakers? Our overall favorite Bluetooth speaker is the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 due to its sound quality, extreme portability, great battery, and excellent water resistance. Plus, it comes in at a reasonable price. It has just about everything you would want in a speaker. If you’re looking for a more premium alternative, the JBL Charge 4 is an upgrade in every regard. It boasts almost a full-day battery life, USB-A and USB-C ports, and bigger speakers for more sound. Finally, if you’re a price-sensitive shopper (and let’s face it, who isn’t these days), we can’t recommend the Anker Soundcore 2 highly enough. Its battery can last a full 24 hours, it’s water-resistant, and it sounds great. Plus, it’s half as expensive as our first pick!

1. Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2: Best Overall Bluetooth Speaker Top Features: 360-degree sound, boost mode, 13-hour battery life, IP67 water and dust rating, great price for the features, can make a stereo pair

Pros: Fantastic audio for its size

IP67 water and dust resistance

Affordable

Good battery life

Can make a stereo pair Cons: Micro-USB charging

Distorts a bit at max volume

No Party Up feature Ultimate Ears proves that speakers don’t have to be expensive to be good. The Wonderboom 2 gets shockingly loud for its size, and sounds excellent for just about every type of music, from pop to rock and jazz. The Wonderboom 2 also has omnidirectional sound, making it great for parties. It comes in multiple flashy colors, and you can pair it up with another speaker — although you can only pair it with another Wonderboom 2 speaker. It’s also IP67-certified, meaning it’s resistant to dust and submersion — in fact, half of the photos you’ll find online of the Wonderboom 2 feature the speaker floating in pools. As a bonus, the Wonderboom 2 is durable, rated to withstand drops from up to 5 feet, and lasts for up to 13 hours between each charge. Not bad at all for a speaker of this size.

Super small speaker

The Wonderboom 2 is water-resistant, durable, and super compact, with excellent audio and a wide selection of color options.

2. JBL Charge 4: Best Upgrade Bluetooth Speaker Top Features: Can connect to two smartphones at a time, 20-hour battery life, can connect to more than 100 JBL connect+ speakers, IPX7 waterproof

Pros: Charges via USB-C

Loud, punchy audio

Long battery life

Charges phones and other devices

Can connect to two smartphones Cons: A bit bulky and heavy

No microphone for calls JBL is another instantly recognizable name in speakers, and the Charge 4 is a large, bulky speaker with deep bass and 20 hours of battery life. Its namesake feature is its ability to share that battery — the Charge 4 has a USB-A port next to its USB-C charging port that can be used to share power from is 7,500mAh battery to charge your phone while you listen to music. Like many of the other speakers on this list, it’s also water-resistant, bearing IPX7 certification (so long as you keep the rubber gaskets closed). If you’re throwing an all-day pool party or going out on the water during a camping trip, this is easily one of your best options, since it nearly eliminates the need to buy and carry a separate battery pack.

Charge while you listen

This waterproof speaker with a built-in battery charges your phone while you play music. It tops up over USB-C and lasts 20 hours.

3. Anker Soundcore 2: Best Bluetooth Speaker Battery Life Top Features: Strong bass performance, 24-hour battery life, IPX7 weather resistance, great price, stereo pairing with other Soundcore speakers

Pros: IPX7 water resistance

Stereo pairing with other Soundcores

Fantastic battery life

Extremely affordable speaker Cons: Lacking in bass

Not as loud as other speakers There isn’t much to complain about with the Anker Soundcore 2. For a fraction of the price of other Bluetooth speakers, Anker’s latest packs respectable sound and all-day battery life into a small, rugged chassis. The Soundcore 2 is waterproof and rated to last for a full 24 hours. Of course, you’d hope Anker of all brands would be able to provide good battery life. Unfortunately, the Soundcore 2 is significantly lacking in bass, which can have a significant impact on specific genres of music, and it’s a bit quiet compared to other speakers on this list. Still, for the price it commands, it’s a great little speaker available in a few color options, and you can even buy more than one and pair them together for surround sound audio.

Small and affordable

The Soundcore 2 has water resistance and long battery life. It’s quiet and lacking in bass, but it’s a great deal nonetheless.

4. Tribit Max Sound Plus: Best Value Bluetooth Speaker Top Features: Advanced amplifier modules, XBass technology, IPX7 waterproofing, 20-hour battery life, 100-foot range

Pros: All-day battery life

IPX7 water and dust resistance

Extremely affordable

Xbass technology Cons: The attached lanyard can be small

Charges via micro-USB rather than USB-C The Tribit MaxSound Plus is another inexpensive speaker with long-lasting battery life and IPX7 water resistance. This portable powerhouse gives you 20 hours of battery life and an impressive range of up to 100 feet, so you don’t have to keep the device close to you or your phone to keep the tunes blasting. There are two 12W drivers with Tribit’s proprietary Xbass technology for booming sound at the push of a button, along with Texas Instruments amplifier modules and audio processing technology. The speaker sports a lanyard rope for carrying, and a rubber flap that covers the headphone jack and Micro-USB charging port to keep everything waterproof. If you’re on a tight budget, it’s hard to go wrong with the MaxSound Plus.

Affordable Bluetooth speaker

The Tribit Max Sound Plus is affordable, water-resistant, and lasts all day without breaking a sweat. $58 at Amazon

$84 at Newegg

5. Marshall Stanmore II: Best Premium Bluetooth Speaker Top Features: Classic styling, in-depth app controls, 3.5mm audio jack, 30-foot range

Pros: Phenomenal sound quality

Stylized like a guitar amplifier

Apt-X certified

Supports Bluetooth, aux, and RCA Cons: Very expensive

Large and heavy for a Bluetooth speaker Marshall took its decades of guitar amplifier prowess and built a fantastic Bluetooth speaker in the Stanmore II. It’s stylized like a Marshall combo amp, with a few knobs at the top for adjusting volume, as well as bass and treble, and you can quickly switch between Bluetooth, auxiliary input, and even RCA. The Stanmore II is much larger than most of the other speakers on this list, but it fits perfectly in any musician or music lover’s home and sounds as good as you’d expect a Marshall product to. You can further adjust the sound via the accompanying app, but by default, it has well-defined bass and holds up well, even at loud volumes — it is a Marshall amp, after all. Well, sort of.

Turn it up to 11

This speaker stylized after classic Marshall guitar amps. It sounds good, gets extremely loud, and offers onboard EQ controls.

6. Bose Soundlink Revolve: Best Sounding Bluetooth Speaker Top Features: Premium 360-degree sound, built-in microphone, 16-hour battery life, IPx4 water-resistance, can pair two for stereo mode

Pros: Sleek aluminum design

Bose reputation

IPX4 splash-proof

Handle up top for easy transport

Great battery life

Omnidirectional audio Cons: Expensive

Charges over Micro-USB Bose’s SoundLink Revolve+ is similar to some of the other speakers on this list in that it offers omnidirectional audio and several onboard controls. Still, it sounds better than just about any other speaker we’ve used, with a clearer high end and punchier bass that Bose is known for. The aluminum unibody design is pretty slick, too — but it’s only IPX4 splash resistant, rather than IP67 like other speakers on this list. The SoundLink’s most significant disadvantage is its price, which is almost twice as much as something like the JBL Charge 4. Still, that could be worth it for audiophiles and fans of Bose’s legendary sound signature. It also has long battery life, coming in at around 16 hours per charge, and the handle at the top makes it easy to pick up and carry around once the party moves locations.

Sounds awesome

The Revolve+ is one of the best-sounding Bluetooth speakers around, and its aluminum enclosure is sleek and splash-resistant.

7. V-Moda Remix: Best-Looking Bluetooth Speaker Top Features: Award-winning sound, 10-hour battery life, 3.5 mm audio jack, built-in VAMP headphone amplifier

Pros: Gorgeous design with customizable build materials

USB-C charging

Built-in headphone amplifier

Booming bass Cons: No water resistance

Middling battery life V-Moda is typically known for its high-end headphones, but the V-Moda Remix impresses with a unique, stunning design and modern appointments like USB-C. It’s a bit on the larger side, but that’s partially because the Remix features a built-in headphone amplifier, allowing you to connect high-impedance headphones. The design is comprised of a hexagonal speaker grill enclosed in your choice of either aluminum or vegan leather. It’s one of the best-looking speakers around, and the audio lives up to V-Moda’s reputation with responsive highs and mids and loud, thumping bass. Unfortunately, the Remix isn’t water-resistant like a lot of the other options on this list and only has about half the battery life with a rating of 10 hours.

Looks sharp

The Remix is a unique-looking speaker with options for aluminum or vegan leather and includes a built-in amplifier for headphones.

8. Sony SRS-XB12: Grab and Go Bluetooth Speaker Top Features: Big sound from a small package, IP67 water and dust resistance, can connect two for stereo pair, 16-hour battery life

Pros: Surprisingly loud, crisp audio

Long battery life

Small, portable form factor

IPX7 water and dust resistance Cons: Micro-USB, rather than USB-C

Charges slowly The XB12 is a relatively new Bluetooth speaker from Sony with a soft touch rubber body that’s both water-resistant and able to take a beating. It fits in the palm of your hand, and gets surprisingly loud and clean, with even reasonably balanced bass despite its small stature. Like other speakers in this list, the Sony XB12 uses the aging Micro-USB connector for charging and comes in a small assortment of eye-catching colors with matching wrist/carrying straps. It lasts up to 16 hours per charge, though it takes several hours to reach a full charge. With a solid build quality and a rugged exterior, there’s a lot to love about the XB12 at a competitive price.

Potent portable

This small speaker sounds surprisingly loud and clear. It’s water, dust, and shock-resistant, and comes in several bold colors.

9. Bose SoundLink Micro: Best Bluetooth Speaker for Biking Top Features: Perfectly portable for bikes, bags, or backpacks, IPX7 water-resistant, 6-hour battery life, can connect two for stereo pair, built-in microphone

Pros: Built-in microphone for voice assistants

Small, portable design

IPX7 water resistance

Good audio quality Cons: Poor battery life

Lacking in bass If the SoundLink Revolve+ is out of your price range, the Bose SoundLink Micro is a smaller speaker for about half the price that’s both water-resistant and shockproof. It’s available in a few striking colors and offers clean, distortion-free sound at a moderate volume — though the small size means it’s a bit lacking in bass. You can take it with you on the go thanks to the strap, which allows you to attach it to your backpack or bike. The biggest disadvantage of the SoundLink Micro is its battery life. At only 6 hours, this is far from the longest-lasting speaker we’ve seen, but your neighbors will likely appreciate the hard limit on loud music. The SoundLink Micro also has built-in microphones, which allow you to carry out calls and even talk to Google Assistant or Siri when connected to your phone.

Roll on

The SoundLink Micro is ultra-portable, sounds good, and features a microphone for calls and Google Assistant.

10. Tronsmart Force: Toughest Bluetooth Speaker Top Features: Virtually indestructible, IPX7 water-resistant, 15-hour battery life, microSD card slot, connect two for stereo pair