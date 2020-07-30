Ben Brown’s wife reveals heartbreak of losing unborn twin, North Melbourne Kangaroos news

Kangaroos star Ben Brown’s wife Hester has revealed how the couple have lost one of the twin babies she was due to give birth to next February.

In a message posted on Brown’s personal Instagram account, Hester opened up on the “bittersweet” feeling of knowing that only one of the twins would be welcomed.

“This is bittersweet to announce, but I believe that if we don’t talk about difficult things we will never come to know that we aren’t alone,” Hester Brown wrote in the post.

“I knew I had two babies from the very start. They came to me in a dream and I knew I could feel them there. The hyperemesis felt like an indication too.

“But between being relocated around the country several times and quarantine periods we didn’t get to hear a heartbeat or see our babies until there was just one to see.

“We are very grateful to have another beautiful baby join our family next year and we know that we are fortunate and will cherish what we have but we will also carry broken hearts for the beautiful twin who we will never hold in our arms.

“I know that miscarrying/vanishing twins are common. But that doesn’t take the hurt away. And I just want to extend my love and my hand to anyone who has or is going through this. You are not alone.”

Brown and his wife already have a young daughter, Aila, who is 19 months old, and the North spearhead spoke about the difficulty of relocating his family amid Victoria’s COVID-19 outbreak.

“We hadn’t had any indication before that we had to move out, and we were kind of just throwing stuff in bags pretty much to get us through,” Brown told AFL.com.au last month.

“Obviously, with the young one – Aila’s just turned 18 months – there was a bit of organising that had to be done … let’s just say it was a pretty hectic 24-48 hours.”