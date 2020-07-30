Avetta Receives Canadian Occupational Safety Readers’ Choice Award for Third Year in a Row

Article content continued

Avetta’s technology platform, Avetta Connect™, is one of the most awarded supply chain risk management solutions in the industry. Connect offers a state-of-the-art user experience, enabling clients to configure requirements, create and customize dashboards, modify processes, and produce reports to reduce administrative costs, improve compliance, increase safety and enhance sustainability for their supply chain operations.

Avetta Connect™ helps companies build resilience and continuity in their supply chains—from increasing visibility within the network to ensuring safety and sustainability. The platform is also customizable for new requirements of social distancing, sanitation practices and building configuration as companies reopen their businesses.

Avetta will be highlighted in the September/October issue of Canadian Occupational Safety.

About Avetta

Avetta leads the world in connecting leading global organizations across several industries including oil/gas, telecom, construction materials, facilities management and many others, with qualified and vetted suppliers, contractors and vendors. The company brings unmatched access and visibility to its clients’ supply chain risk management process through its innovative and configurable technology, coupled with highly experienced human knowledge and insight. We contribute to the advancement of our clients’ sustainable growth by protecting supply chains from a wide range of potential risks through trusted contractor prequalification, safety training and monitoring, regulatory compliance, insurance/financial stability, and other areas of risk. Avetta currently serves more than 450 enterprise companies and 95K suppliers across 100+ countries. Visit www.avetta.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200730005653/en/

Contacts

PR Contact:

SnappConner PR

Mark Fredrickson, +1 801-806-0161

[email protected]

Avetta

Scott Nelson, +1 801-850-3363

[email protected]

#distro