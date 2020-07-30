Aura Minerals Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA) (B3: AURA32)(“Aura” or the “Company”) today announced it will report its financial and operating results for the second quarter and first half of 2020 after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Aura will subsequently hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 6, 2020 to discuss the results. Those wishing to join the call can do so using the information posted below.

Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, August 6, 2020, 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Toll Free Dial-In Number: +1 844 204-8942

International Callers: +1 412 717-9627 or +55 11 4210-1803 (Brazil)

Webcast: in English: https://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=19a76729-683f-4b50-83a2-3999954739b6 and

in Portuguese: https://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=6b176f9e-756b-43cd-8ad9-6ac95c302b1b

The playback will be available until August 12th, 2020, on dial in +55 11 3193 1012 and +55 11 2820 4012, using the playback code 7310089#.

About Aura 360° Mining

Aura is focused on mining in complete terms – thinking holistically about how its business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We call this 360° Mining.

Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company’s producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the Ernesto/Pau-a -Pique gold mine in Brazil, the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico and one pre-operational gold mine in the United States, Gold Road. In addition, the Company has two additional gold projects in Brazil, Almas and Matupá, and one gold project in Colombia, Tolda Fria.

For further information, please visit Aura’s website at www.auraminerals.com or contact:

Rodrigo Barbosa

President & CEO

305-239-9332