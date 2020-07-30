The ‘Rain on Me’ duo lead the nominations list of this year’s MTV VMAs with nine nods each while Billie Eilish and The Weekend trail closely behind them with six nods apiece.
Ariana Grande and Lady GaGa Dominate 2020 MTV Video Music Awards Nominations
Ariana Grande and Lady GaGa will be the ones to beat at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards after scoring nine nominations each.
Billie Eilish and The Weeknd are close behind with six nods apiece.
All four artists will be going head-to-head for Video of the Year, in which Grande and GaGa will compete with their “Rain on Me” collaboration against Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted” and The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights”.
Taylor Swift‘s “The Man”, Future and Drake‘s “Life Is Good”, and Eminem and Juice WRLD‘s “Godzilla” are also up for the top prize, while Gaga and The Weeknd will face off with Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, and DaBaby for Artist of the Year.
“Rain on Me” and “Everything I Wanted” are shortlisted for Song of the Year, alongside Post’s “Circles”, Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage”, “The Box” by Roddy Ricch, and [=c=Doja Cat]’s “Say So” while Grande is up twice for Best Collaboration – thanks to “Rain on Me” and her Bieber hit “Stuck with U”.
MTV bosses have also introduced two new categories to acknowledge releases during the coronavirus lockdown: Best Quarantine Performance and Best Music Video From Home.
Fans can cast their votes for each prize online at http://mtv.com/vma.
Polls close on 23 August (20) and the winners will be unveiled live on air on 30 August (20).
The full list of nominees is:
Video of the Year:
Artist of the Year:
Song of the Year:
Best Collaboration:
Push Best New Artist:
Best Pop:
Best Hip-Hop:
Best Rock:
Best Alternative:
- The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)” – Dirty Hit / Interscope Records
- All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster” – Fueled By Ramen
- FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night” – AWAL
- Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time” – Interscope Records
- Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
- twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen
Best Latin:
Best R&B:
- Alicia Keys – “Underdog” – RCA Records
- Chloe x Halle – “Do It” – Parkwood / Columbia Records
- H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide” – MBK / RCA Records
- Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven” – Right Hand Music / RCA Records
- Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You” – Atlantic Records
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records
Best K-Pop:
- (G)I-DLE – “Oh My God” – Republic Records
- BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment
- EXO – “Obsession” – SM Entertainment
- Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE” – Epic Records
- Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)” Republic Records
- Red Velvet – “Psycho” – SM Entertainment
Video for Good:
- Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown” – 12 Tone Music Group
- Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Records
- H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe” – MBK / RCA Records
- Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture” – Quality Control Music / Motown / Capitol Music Group
- Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records
Best Music Video From Home:
Best Quarantine Performance:
- Chloe x Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon
- CNCO – Unplugged At Home
- DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
- John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
- Lady GaGa – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
- Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute
Best Direction:
- Billie Eilish – “xanny” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by Billie Eilish
- Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
- Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now” – Warner Records – Directed by Nabil
- Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Directed by Dave Meyers
- Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Directed by Anton Tammi
Best Cinematography
- 5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me” – Interscope Records – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler
- Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My” – Syco Music / Epic Records – Cinematography by Dave Meyers
- Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Christopher Probst
- Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii” – Capitol Records – Cinematography by Arnau Valls
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Cinematography by Oliver Millar
Best Art Direction:
- A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” – Polo Grounds Music / RCA Records – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen
- Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́
- Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks
- Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Art Direction by Christian Stone
- Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
- Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Records – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman
Best Visual Effects:
- Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Drive Studios
- Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Records – Visual Effects by Hoody FX
- Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4
- Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Mathematic
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios
- Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER
Best Choreography:
- BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun
- CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” – Sony Music Latin / RCA Records – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami
- DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry
- Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Choreography by Richy Jackson
- Normani – “Motivation” – Keep Cool / RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
Best Editing:
- Halsey – “Graveyard” – Capitol Records – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
- James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” – Republic Records – Edited by Frank Lebon
- Lizzo – “Good As Hell” – Atlantic Records – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan
- Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
- ROSALIA – “A Pale” – Columbia Records – Edited by Andre Jones
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana