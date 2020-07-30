Ariana Grande and Lady GaGa Dominate 2020 MTV Video Music Awards Nominations

Instagram

The ‘Rain on Me’ duo lead the nominations list of this year’s MTV VMAs with nine nods each while Billie Eilish and The Weekend trail closely behind them with six nods apiece.

Ariana Grande and Lady GaGa will be the ones to beat at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards after scoring nine nominations each.

Billie Eilish and The Weeknd are close behind with six nods apiece.

All four artists will be going head-to-head for Video of the Year, in which Grande and GaGa will compete with their “Rain on Me” collaboration against Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted” and The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights”.

Taylor Swift‘s “The Man”, Future and Drake‘s “Life Is Good”, and Eminem and Juice WRLD‘s “Godzilla” are also up for the top prize, while Gaga and The Weeknd will face off with Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, and DaBaby for Artist of the Year.

“Rain on Me” and “Everything I Wanted” are shortlisted for Song of the Year, alongside Post’s “Circles”, Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage”, “The Box” by Roddy Ricch, and [=c=Doja Cat]’s “Say So” while Grande is up twice for Best Collaboration – thanks to “Rain on Me” and her Bieber hit “Stuck with U”.

MTV bosses have also introduced two new categories to acknowledge releases during the coronavirus lockdown: Best Quarantine Performance and Best Music Video From Home.

Fans can cast their votes for each prize online at http://mtv.com/vma.

Polls close on 23 August (20) and the winners will be unveiled live on air on 30 August (20).

The full list of nominees is:

Video of the Year:

Artist of the Year:

Song of the Year:

Best Collaboration:

Push Best New Artist:

Best Pop:

Best Hip-Hop:

Best Rock:

Best Alternative:

The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)” – Dirty Hit / Interscope Records

– “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)” – Dirty Hit / Interscope Records All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster” – Fueled By Ramen

– “Some Kind Of Disaster” – Fueled By Ramen FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night” – AWAL

– “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night” – AWAL Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time” – Interscope Records

– “Doin’ Time” – Interscope Records Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records

– “Bloody Valentine” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen

Best Latin:

Best R&B:

Alicia Keys – “Underdog” – RCA Records

– “Underdog” – RCA Records Chloe x Halle – “Do It” – Parkwood / Columbia Records

– “Do It” – Parkwood / Columbia Records H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide” – MBK / RCA Records

ft. – “Slide” – MBK / RCA Records Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven” – Right Hand Music / RCA Records

ft. – “Eleven” – Right Hand Music / RCA Records Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You” – Atlantic Records

– “Cuz I Love You” – Atlantic Records The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records

Best K-Pop:

(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God” – Republic Records

– “Oh My God” – Republic Records BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment

EXO – “Obsession” – SM Entertainment

– “Obsession” – SM Entertainment Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE” – Epic Records

– “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE” – Epic Records Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)” Republic Records

– “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)” Republic Records Red Velvet – “Psycho” – SM Entertainment

Video for Good:

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown” – 12 Tone Music Group

– “Lockdown” – 12 Tone Music Group Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

– “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Records

– “I Love Me” – Island Records H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe” – MBK / RCA Records

– “I Can’t Breathe” – MBK / RCA Records Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture” – Quality Control Music / Motown / Capitol Music Group

– “The Bigger Picture” – Quality Control Music / Motown / Capitol Music Group Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records

Best Music Video From Home:

Best Quarantine Performance:

Chloe x Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon

– “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon CNCO – Unplugged At Home

– Unplugged At Home DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

– Club MTV presents #DanceTogether John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

– #togetherathome Concert Series Lady GaGa – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

– “Smile” from One World: Together At Home Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

Best Direction:

Billie Eilish – “xanny” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by Billie Eilish

– “xanny” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis

– “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now” – Warner Records – Directed by Nabil

– “Don’t Start Now” – Warner Records – Directed by Nabil Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Directed by Dave Meyers

– “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Directed by Dave Meyers Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift

– “The Man” – Republic Records – Directed by The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Directed by Anton Tammi

Best Cinematography

5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me” – Interscope Records – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler

– “Old Me” – Interscope Records – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My” – Syco Music / Epic Records – Cinematography by Dave Meyers

ft. – “My Oh My” – Syco Music / Epic Records – Cinematography by Dave Meyers Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Christopher Probst

– “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Christopher Probst Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii” – Capitol Records – Cinematography by Arnau Valls

– “Harleys In Hawaii” – Capitol Records – Cinematography by Arnau Valls Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss

with – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Cinematography by Oliver Millar

Best Art Direction:

A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” – Polo Grounds Music / RCA Records – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen

– “Babushka Boi” – Polo Grounds Music / RCA Records – Art Direction by & Nadia Lee Cohen Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́

– “Physical” – Warner Records – Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́ Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks

– “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Art Direction by Christian Stone

– “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Art Direction by Christian Stone Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter

– “Boyfriend” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Records – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman

Best Visual Effects:

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Drive Studios

– “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Drive Studios Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Records – Visual Effects by Hoody FX

– “I Love Me” – Island Records – Visual Effects by Hoody FX Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4

– “Physical” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4 Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Mathematic

– “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Mathematic Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios

with – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER

Best Choreography:

BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun

CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” – Sony Music Latin / RCA Records – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami

& – “Honey Boo” – Sony Music Latin / RCA Records – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry

– “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna

– “Physical” – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Choreography by Richy Jackson

with – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Choreography by Richy Jackson Normani – “Motivation” – Keep Cool / RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Best Editing: