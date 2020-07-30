Apple Store App Now Offers iPhone Comparisons, New ‘For You’ Tab

Apple today updated its Apple Store app with a new “For You” tab that offers access to order status, devices, accessory recommendations, services, reservations, and product tips, all in one simple to access place.

There’s also a feature that’s designed to allow you to compare a new iPhone you’re considering purchasing with your existing ‌iPhone‌ so you can see the difference at a glance.

The updated Apple Store app, which lets Apple customers make purchases, view orders, find accessories, and more, can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]