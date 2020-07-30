Apple facing a second multi-state probe over iPhone throttling and shutdowns

Last week we learned that the Texas Attorney General was leading a multi-state probe against Apple and could potentially file a lawsuit over an unnamed violation of consumer law. Today, another multi-state probe is making the news for investigated Apple’s throttling of older iPhones.

Reported by Reuters, the Arizona AG is heading up this multi-state investigation concerning the throttling of older iPhones leading to unexpected shutdowns. Specifically, the probe is looking at whether the “deliberate slowing of older iPhones violated deceptive trade practice laws” which is the same concern that the multi-state probe led by the Texas Attorney General has.

This Arizona-led investigation has been in the works since 2018, and time will tell if the two multi-state probes could merge going forward.

In the ongoing probe since at least October 2018, investigators have asked Apple for data about “unexpected shutdowns” of iPhones and the company’s throttling, or slowing down, of the devices through power management software, documents Reuters obtained through a public records request showed.

Notably, Apple has already allocated up to $510 million in a settlement over the performance throttling in the US and you can learn more about getting your share if eligible here. Time will tell if further lawsuits will be filed over batterygate in the future.

