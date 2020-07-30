Apple Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By .com

© . Apple Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



.com – Apple reported on Thursday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Apple announced earnings per share of $2.58 on revenue of $59.69B. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of $2.02 on revenue of $51.77B.

Apple shares (NASDAQ:) are up 31% from the beginning of the year , still down 3.77% from its 52 week high of $399.82 set on July 13. They are outperforming the which is up 22.7% from the start of the year.

Apple shares gained 1.23% in after-hours trade following the report.

Apple follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Apple’s report follows an earnings beat by Microsoft on July 22, who reported EPS of $1.46 on revenue of $38.03B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.34 on revenue of $36.54B.

Alphabet C had beat expectations on Thursday with second quarter EPS of $10.13 on revenue of $38.30B, compared to forecast for EPS of $8.04 on revenue of $37.3B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting .com’s earnings calendar