Apple confirms iPhone 12 will launch ‘a few weeks later’ than usual

During Apple’s Q3 2020 earnings call today, Apple CFO Luca Maestri confirmed that the release of this year’s iPhone 12 will be slightly later than usual. This is a rare confirmation and acknowledgment of delays on Apple’s part.

While covering what to expect from Apple during the company’s fiscal Q4 2020, Maestri explained that Apple began selling new iPhones in September of 2019. This year, Maestri says Apple currently expects the new iPhones to come several weeks later.

“As you know, last year we started selling iPhones in late September,” Maestri said during the call. “This year, we expect supply to be available a few weeks later.”

The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro were released on September 20 last year. A three-week delay this year would mean the iPhone 12 lineup could be released in mid-October at the earliest.

Apple’s confirmation that the iPhone 12 will come later than usual is an unprecedented announcement by the company. In the past, Apple has refused to even acknowledge that a new iPhone is coming, let alone confirm any sort of details about a release date or delays. During the question and answer part of the call later on, Maestri was asked to clarify his comments:

“I said in my remarks that a year ago we launched new iPhone in late September. And I said that this year, the supply of the new product will be a few weeks later than that.”

Prior to Apple’s announcement, there had been quite a bit of evidence that Apple would be forced to slightly delay the release of the iPhone 12. Just yesterday, Qualcomm said that a key flagship smartphone with 5G was being pushed back, though it did not mention any specific names.

It is not at all uncommon for Apple to push the release of new iPhones into October or even November. In fact, 2019 marked the first time in three years that Apple launched its entire flagship iPhone lineup at the same time. In 2017, the iPhone X was announced in September but not released until November. In 2018, the iPhone XR was announced in September but not released until October.

This year, Apple is expected to release four different iPhone 12 models — each of which will feature 5G connectivity and OLED displays. Apple will release one 5.4-inch iPhone 12 model, two 6.1-inch models, and a 6.7-inch model. The differentiating factors between each of these models will primarily be the camera technology. The iPhone 12 Pro — one of the 6.1-inch choices and the 6.7-inch model — will feature triple-lens camera setups with a new LiDAR Scanner on the back.

You can read more about the iPhone 12 in our full roundup of rumors and details right here.

