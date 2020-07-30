Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli donate to Assam and Bihar flood relief funds

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have always managed to impress the audience with their performances professionally and compassion personally. The duo has done their bit as public personalities to stand up for causes they believe in and even contribute to funds for the welfare of the society. Virushka, as they are lovingly called by their fans, have now come forward to contribute to three organizations working for the welfare of the Assam and Bihar flood victims and some relief work as well. Both of them took to Instagram to reveal the news.

Anushka and Virat’s post read, “While our country is in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, people in Assam and Bihar are also suffering due to the devastating floods that have affected so many lives and livelihood. While we continue to pray for the people in Assam and Bihar, Virat and I have also pledged to help those in need by supporting these three organisations that have been welfare. If this resonates with you, please reach out to support these states through these organisations. Anushka and Virat” Hats off!